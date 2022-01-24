The suspect driver faces charges of intoxicated assault of a peace officer and failure to stop and render aid. Those are expected to be upgraded.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and run collision early Monday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of our HCSO Sergeant. May he Rest in Peace. He will be missed,” Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted.

The sheriff identified him as Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45. He was assigned to the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division and is 19-year veteran. He leaves behind a wife, daughter and two sons.

The sheriff said the deputy was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort when he was struck by another vehicle along Beltway 8 in east Harris County. The driver did not stop following the collision, but was later arrested.

The deputy was airlifted by Life Flight to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (45). A veteran of 20 years, has served in our Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/qvF3xsgXtg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2022

This is the second straight day that the Houston area is mourning the loss of a law enforcement officer. Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway was shot to death during a traffic stop early Sunday on Beechnut in southwest Houston.

What happened

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deadly wreck happened just before 12:30 a.m. along the East Beltway near Tidwell as the sergeant was helping escort a large load.

The sergeant stopped to block an exit ramp and got off his motorcycle. Investigators said the driver of a Hyundai Elantra exited and swerved around the deputy's motorcycle, striking him.

The 40-year-old woman driving the Elantra did not stop, investigators said. Another deputy, who heard the report of the sergeant being struck, responded to the scene and caught up with the suspect driver.

The responding deputy followed her until she stopped more than a mile from the scene, investigators said. They added that she did show signs of intoxication and was arrested.

'Entire community's loss'

Sheriff Gonzalez spoke early Monday following the death of Sgt. Gutierrez.

“Anytime we lose a law enforcement hero, it is not just the department that suffers but the entire community’s loss,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff asked the community to continue to support law enforcement as they grieve the loss of another officer. This comes after a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was gunned down early Sunday morning.

“We’re grieving, we’ll get through this,” the sheriff said. “It is incredibly hard when we lose a public servant that has given their entire life in service to the Harris County community.”

Sheriff Gonzalez went on to describe Sgt. Gutierrez as being an “excellent” sergeant who gave "exemplary service" and was an excellent deputy prior to that.

“Family’s grieving, his daughter is set to get married in less than two months,” the sheriff said. “There is just no word to describe what they are going through right now. We’re doing everything we can to lift them up in support and prayer as we get through this as an agency and a community.”

‘It is unacceptable’

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office spoke on the incident early Monday morning.

“This sergeant is someone I have known personally for a long, long time,” Teare said. “When you have crashes like this, we’re on these scenes, day in and day out, when it is somebody close to you, it adds an even larger layer to it.”

Regarding the suspect driver, Teare said, “There is no reason for it.”

He added that the suspect drove more than a mile following the collision and had to be flagged down.

“It is unacceptable,” he said. “It is so beyond any rational thought that it is hard for people to understand how something like this can happen.”

Teare said the deputy was in full uniform and had he lights on when the suspect driver allegedly struck him.

“For her, without care, to drive right through that and right over this sergeant, it kind of puts you at a loss for word,” he said.

Teare said the suspect faces charges of intoxicated assault of a peace officer and failure to stop and render aid - bodily injury. Those charges are expected to be upgraded following the sergeant’s death.

The intoxicated assault carries a punishment of up to life in prison.

“Right now we are just making sure justice can be done in this case,” he said.