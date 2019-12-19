SAN ANTONIO — A John Jay High School student could face charges after campus administration found a handgun inside the students' vehicle on-campus Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with Northside Independent School District, campus administration received a tip on social media regarding the gun. Officials identified a 17-year-old student based on the tip and searched the student's vehicle.

Inside the car, authorities found a handgun and a pill, which authorities could not identify.

The district said no threat was made to the school or any individuals. NISD police and campus administration are investigating the incident.

The student was not arrested, but the district said charged could be filed pending the completion of the investigation.