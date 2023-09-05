'I miss her smile' | Friends, coworkers remember Allen mall shooting victim as body sent to India for burial

26-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda worked as an engineer in McKinney and was shopping for her birthday when she was killed.

ALLEN, Texas — Aishwarya Thatikonda’s corner office desk at the contracting company she worked at is overflowing with flowers.

“We are removing as they come,” Sri Chaluvadi, the company’s owner, said. “It’s a terrible loss.”

Chaluvadi worked with Thatikonda for two and a half years. Even at just 26 years old, he says she was smart and efficient at her job.

“My day begins with a call to her. My day ends with a call to her,” Chaluvadi said. “It’s definitely devastating.”

He was worried something might have been wrong when she missed a Saturday afternoon working appointment. Thatikonda was wounded so severely by the rifle she was shot with she wasn’t identified until Sunday evening by fingerprint.

“The whole country and our community is all grieving,” Ashok Kolla with the Telugu Association of North America said.

Kolla and other members of the Telugu community Thatikonda is part of were at DFW this morning to send her body to family members in India to be buried.

“They’re all panicked and it’s heartbreaking,” Kolla said. “They have to keep feeling the pain day after day [waiting] to see her for the last time.”

“Emotionally, it’s very disturbing,” Chaluvadi said. “Her smile was very good. I miss her smile a lot.”

Aishwarya had been shopping for a dress for her 27th birthday just a couple weeks away when she was killed. A friend she was with was shot as well but is now stable after three surgeries.

“They had a lot of life. They had a lot to contribute to this country, to this world,” Chaluvadi said. “The grief is there, and I think it will be there for a very long time.”

“I’m really heartbroken,” Kolla said. “That’s all I can say.”

On Tuesday morning, Thatikonda's body was sent on a plane to her hometown of Hyderabad, India. The casket carrying her body was sent on an Emirates flight at 4 a.m. through DFW Airport.

Ashok Kolla, who is with the Telugu Association of North America, had help from Collin County officials, the state and the consulate to expedite the process.

"Usually, it's 36 to 48 hour process, which we streamlined in less than 12 to 13 hours. That's the strength of our organization and volunteers," said Kolla.

Getting Aishwarya home for her family was a priority. It was also important that it happen quickly, according to Hindu custom.

"It is emotional. The whole country and our community is all grieving. They're all heartbroken," said Kolla.