Former Edgewood ISD officer arrested for alleged bribery scheme

The DOJ said that Fernando Chacon Jr., 41, allegedly took bribes to cancel tickets and arrest warrants as a Maverick County Sheriff's deputy.

DEL RIO, Texas — A now-former Edgewood Independent School District police officer has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes when he was a deputy with the Maverick County Sheriff's Office.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that Fernando Leonel Chacon Jr., 41, has been charged with wire fraud. Officials said he's accused of asking for and accepting money and other valuables in exchange for removing pending tickets and arrest warrants.

The two-count federal indictment carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count.

Edgewood ISD officials confirmed that Chacon no longer works for the district.