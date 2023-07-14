Family sending out plea for closure in unsolved 2019 murder of 7-11 clerk

Timothy Collins was working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 off Callaghan Road when he was killed just 4 hours into the New Year. A $15,000 reward is being offered.

SAN ANTONIO — Mary Deluna says her brother Timothy Collins was a hard worker, always willing to lend a hand and would give you the shirt off his back and last change in his pocket.

In 2019 Collins was working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 off Callaghan Road when he was shot and killed. It was just 4 hours into the new year, and marked the city's first homicide of the year.

The murder remains unsolved. Deluna says the family is coping but it's especially difficult for her father, who lost his youngest son.

Deluna says after the first 6 months she lost hope, but she's hoping a $15,000 Crime Stoppers Reward will make someone come forward with information. She says if you know something say something.

"So yes I did lose hope at first, but there's always that one little thing in the back of my head saying we're going to eventually get closure," says Deluna.

Timothy's father suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia, and without closure Deluna says the family doesn't get to celebrate milestones like New Years, because they are missing a piece to their puzzle.

"My dad is living through this every single day. Every single time we have a conversation and something comes up and he has all his children together the first thing he does is just ask about his son, and all he does is relive the same story over and over again," says Deluna.