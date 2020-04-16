SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities have arrested a 19-year-old suspect who they say shot two victims when an apparent drug deal devolved into violence in the early hours of Easter morning.

Deputies found a 20-year-old dead and another injured from gunshot wounds they arrived to the 11000 block of Dublin Woods on the far-northwest side. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the victims met with Angel Koenigstein to sell THC oil.

"From what it appears, something went awry with the drug deal and the argument escalated to the point where this suspect produced a weapon and shot both of the victims," Salazar said.

The sheriff added that surveillance footage helped lead investigators to the suspect. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force also helped find Koenigstein, who is being charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

"Although we've seen a little bit of a decrease in crime, violent crime is still alive and well," Salazar said.