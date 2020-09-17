Blue Alert issued after DPS troopers shot at by person with assault rifle in Phoenix

The suspected shooter, a 17-year-old young man, is in custody. Another suspect is still at large.

PHOENIX — A Blue Alert was issued after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were shot at from a car in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

DPS detectives were in the area of 37th Avenue and Portland Street working on an operation to make an arrest, when a car drove up to them and a person pointed an assault rifle at them and shot at the troopers, investigators said.

The troopers returned fire.

The troopers were not injured.

A DPS spokesperson said the troopers were in an unmarked vehicle but were wearing clothing that identified them as law enforcement.

The suspected shooter, a 17-year-old boy, is in custody. Another suspect is still at large, investigators said.

Investigators said the shooter fired from the passenger seat of the car. They are looking for the driver and the car.

DPS is asking for the public's help to find the car involved. It is described as a silver 2008 to 2013 Infiniti model G-37 with custom wheels. It has temporary plates and might have chipped paint below the license plate.

Anyone who sees this car is asked to call 911.

The Blue Alert will be in active until 11:38 p.m.

The Blue Alert that was just issued is in reference to this incident. While the shooter is in custody, the suspect driver fled the scene and is still outstanding, along with the vehicle.



More info on alerts: https://t.co/VompvldMx7 — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 17, 2020

The Blue Alert system is meant to help law enforcement quickly find suspects accused of hurting or killing a law enforcement officer.