Couple shot by motorcyclist during road rage incident

An official with SAPD said the driver was pulling out of a Whataburger when he may have accidentally cut off the biker.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are reviewing footage at a west side Whataburger after a man and a woman were shot during a road rage incident shortly after leaving the restaurant.

Officers were called out to the 300 block of Boswell around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman with a graze wound to the ear and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An official with SAPD said that the couple was pulling out of the Whataburger location at Boswell and SW Military Drive when the driver may have accidentally cut off a motorcyclist.

While the man and his girlfriend were sitting a stoplight, the man on the bike fired several rounds at their silver pickup, hitting both of them.

Both shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive.