Converse Police recover thousands of dollars worth of valuables stolen from cars and storage units

"Part of our job is to recover and return," said police, who found everything from personal documents and guns to purses and lawnmowers.

SAN ANTONIO — Converse Police said they recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of belongings that were stolen in car burglaries and different storage units.

KENS 5 went inside a police room where investigators laid out the items, it was just half of what was recovered. There were documents, guns, TV's and tools. Converse Police Lieutenant Jeff Shook said they're trying to track down the owners.

"We have magazines that are potentially to an AR-15," he said. "Purses, handbags. We have lawn mowers."

Shook said safes, a YETI cooler, and other items were also found at a home in the 600 block of Ellor Drive on San Antonio's west side. Police said Dennis Guerra Jr. lived inside that home and is their suspect.

"He was also responsible for vehicle burglaries in the city of San Antonio and other storage facility burglaries," Shook said.

Police said one box found was filled with hundreds of pages of documents with personal information. It was recovered too after police say they conducted an arrest and search warrant at the home.

"Going to try to reach out to these people," he said. "And find out whether they have been victims of identity theft."

Lt. Shook said this makes it now a first degree felony case. He said one of the storage places hit in Converse, in May, is located off FM 1516. Investigators even put out a call on social media to get the items back to the owners.

"We are going to do our very best," he said. "It is going to take some time to identity what property we can. The case doesn't stop when you just arrest the bad guy. Part of our job is to recover and return."

Police say Guerra was pawning the items, and investigators are also looking into the possibility of another suspect.