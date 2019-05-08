CONVERSE, Texas — Police are looking for an at-large suspect they say shot a boy in the head Monday.

Officers with the Converse Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 7500 block of Gander Park around 7 a.m. Monday.

According to police, those officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head inside the home.

The suspect, whom police say is an adult male, fled the location before officers arrived. Police say they have an identity of the person believed to be responsible and are currently looking for him.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim know each other and that the shooting is not random.,

The victim was transported to Brooks Army Medical Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.