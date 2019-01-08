CIBOLO, Texas — Cibolo mayor Stan “Stosh” Boyle was arrested last week and charged with tampering with a government record in 2017. His arrest came days after a KENS 5 report about his eligibility to lead the city after a 1998 federal conviction.

PREVIOUSLY: Cibolo mayor in jeopardy of losing position

The 1998 federal conviction was for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute MDA, also known as the drug Ecstasy.

Boyle pleaded guilty to the charges and served probation.

In the July, 1998 plea agreement obtained by KENS 5, Boyle accepted the agreement, outlining the events leading up to the arrest.

According to the court document, two people were manufacturing MDA by “cooking” materials that were commercially available to the public. The manufactured MDA was then handed over to Boyle with plans to distribute.

“As a result of his activities, Boyle was able to possess with intent to distribute slightly less than 100 grams of MDA," the court document states.

According to the State Election Code, to be eligible to run for a public office a person must “have not been finally convicted of a felony.”

City of Cibolo Public relations manager Christine Pollok provided the following statement to KENS 5:

The administrative proceedings are being handled between City Council with legal counsel from the City Attorney. The hearing procedures can be found in Ordinance Number 1149, and the hearing date will be posted according to the ordinance. At this time, we cannot comment further, however updates will be provided as available to the public. The arrest was not conducted by Cibolo Police Department, so we are unable to provide a statement at this time.

KENS 5 has reached out to the state attorney general and we have not heard back yet.