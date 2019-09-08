SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for assistance in identifying a man suspected of kidnapping a child on the north side Thursday night.

The child's father told KENS 5 that his 7-year-old daughter took their dog outside at the Emerald Village Apartments around 8:00 p.m. Shortly after, the suspect grabbed her and put her in his car.

According to the father, the child was able to open the back door and jump out of the car as it stopped at the apartment complex gate.

Police confirmed the daughter is safe following the incident.

The suspect is described as 5'10" and weighing 160 pounds. He is possibly driving a newer maroon or red SUV, as pictured below.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.

View more photos below: