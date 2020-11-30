HPD: 4-year-old girl's death prompts homicide investigation in Huffman

The child had gone into cardiac arrest Sunday and was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

HUFFMAN, Texas — Houston police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who died Sunday, the department confirmed.

HPD responded about 2 p.m. to the Lake Wood Townhomes on FM 1960 in Huffman.

Investigators said the child had gone into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead soon after.

Police said the case is being investigated as a possible homicide, and several people are being questioned.