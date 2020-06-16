4 men arrested, indicted in 2017 drive-by killing of San Antonio boy, officials say

Authorities say the arrests are the result of a multi-agency investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — Four men have been arrested and formally charged in connection with a 2017 drive-by shooting that killed a local 4-year-old boy, according to the Bexar County district attorney's office.

In July of 2017, gunmen fired more than 60 shots into a New Braunfels home, killing De'Earlvion Whitley, officials say. This week, authorities arrested Terrell Chase, 27; Todd Hill, 32; Quentin Phillips, 28; and Dakota Peppers, 29.

On Tuesday, a Bexar County grand jury handed down indictments on the four suspects, charging three of them – Chase, Hill and Phillips – with murder, felon in possession of a firearm and deadly conduct. Peppers was indicted on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.