1979 cold case victim identified, Bastrop County Sheriff's Office reports

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Kathy Ann Smith. She was 22 years old at the time of her death.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to provide an update on a 1979 cold case on Thursday afternoon that involved Henry Lee Lucas.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim --a young lady who was found in Elgin and buried on June 21, 1979 -- was identified as Kathy Ann Smith. Deputies say Smith was 22 years old at the time of her death. Deputies found Smith on the side of Highway 290 near FM 696 and spent several years trying to solve the mystery of her identity. Throughout the 80s deputies didn't have any leads until 1984, when Henry Lee Lucas confessed to her murder.

After which in May 2019, deputies exhumed her body and sent a DNA sample over to the University of North Texas. Lab techs worked to identify her, but they couldn't come up with a match.

Deputies tried again in September 2022, when they worked with a private lab called Orthram, Texas State University and the website DNASovlves.com, according to Sgt. James Miller. Miller also said forensic genealogy helped lead them to a family tree which led them to the discovery that Smith had been adopted.

“We were able to do our diligence. We were able to go ahead and identify the body. The problem was she was adopted. So that really played with us on our DNA, because we had, you know, an adopted family involved in this. But eventually we did get the person identified," said BCSO Sheriff Maurice Cook.

"This is a fascinating case study. You're talking about a victim that was unidentified for all these, many years and through the joint efforts of law enforcement and the civilian population and private and nonprofit agencies which I think Sgt. Miller will go into more detail. There's a family that can rest in peace and there's an individual who's not an indigent person in a grave," said District Attorney Bryan Goertz. "That's a beautiful thing."

Goertz stated the families -- both her adopted and biological -- were notified of her death. Goertz also mentioned Smith had a daughter who was also notified. The families told law enforcement they would like to remain anonymous.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook talked more about Henry Lee Lucas and how during his time as Chief of the Texas Rangers, Lucas recanted many of his confessions. Lucas was accused of roughly 200 and was also convicted in the Orange Socks case and 10 other murders during that time period.

"We're considering Henry Lee Lucas our primary suspect, and I doubt seriously anything else will happen, but you never know. Stranger things have happened. In ya'lls coverage of this might produce something. Somebody might want to come in and confess. They're getting in their older age and feeling sorry or whatever," said Cook.

Miller stated during the conference, identifying Smith was a way to bring closure to the family and "that was our primary purpose."

Locals like Donnie Cannon from Elgin, Texas also say something like this is unheard of in a town like Elgin, then and now.

“Very strange, unheard of almost. You know, everybody's eyebrows would have went up on that," said Cannon.

The full press conference from the sheriff's office is below:

