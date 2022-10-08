10-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle, Dallas police say

Dallas Police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road.

An unknown suspect driving a red car shot at the victim's vehicle, a gold car, hitting the 10-year-old in the foot, DPD said.

The child was taken to an area hospital.

WFAA spoke with the child’s father who asked we not identify him but says the incident was terrifying.

"It’s ridiculous he shot more than once.. shot like 3 times," the father said.

The father and his son were driving down the freeway when they encountered a man with a gun.

"I was getting off the expressway and the guy couldn’t cut in front of me and he came around and started shooting at me. I looked back and my kid had been hit in the foot," the father said.

He pulled over at a convenience store and called 911 after seeing his son was hit.

"I wasn’t aggressive. Didn’t even let my window down."

The store owner says he saw when they pulled in and within five minutes, Dallas police arrived. He saw the 10-year-old taken away by ambulance to a local hospital.

"He was in shock. No screaming but he was in shock," said Omar Haifa, store owner.

Dallas police searched the vehicle for bullets. They believe one of the bullet ricocheted and penetrated the car from underneath and hit the child in the foot.

"He was scared to death. Bullet came in and came right out."

Dallas police have added more officers on highways trying to prevent these sort of incidents, but they keep happening.

Sources say in the southeast patrol division where this happened, there have been at least five road rage incidents in the last few months.