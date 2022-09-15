Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout

In the video, the man's shirt comes off through the struggle then walks away from the officers.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout.

KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.

In the video Terrell who is narrating the cell phone video says, "He is fighting too" referring to the man with SAPD officers.

In the video, the man's shirt comes off through the struggle then walks away from the officers, and at one point you see the man and officers have an exchange of words. You also see the man running from police.

Below is a letter sent to parents from SAISD.

September 15, 2022

Dear Families:

I want to inform you about an incident that occurred at our campus this afternoon that prompted a lockout. An individual attempted entry into the school. Administration immediately notified our district officers. It is important to know that the individual did not gain entry into the building, and our officers detained the individual.

For clarification, a lockout is a procedure in which the perimeter of the school is secured by personnel, and this includes bringing students who may be outside, into the building. All students and staff remain safely inside, operating in a normal manner, but no individuals are allowed to enter the building unless designated by the principal.

Student safety is a top priority in SAISD schools and we want to keep families informed about situations as soon as possible. We thank you for your support and understanding.