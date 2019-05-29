SAN ANTONIO — The two victims who died in Tuesday's drive-by shooting in east San Antonio have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office as a 16- and 20-year-old.

Sebastian Roro Montez, 16, and Corey Byrd, 20, died after police say three men drove up to the area of Hays and Lockhart before opening fire on them. A third person was injured and continues to recover as of Wednesday.

SAPD Chief Bill McManus said police are still searching for the suspects, who fled the area in a black Ford Edge after also pulling a gun on officers. Police were "not 50 yards away," according to McManus, and investigating a separate homicide when the gunfire rang out.

The incident was the fourth shooting in four days for the area.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM: