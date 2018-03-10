With each dip of the needle, a new shawl comes to life.

"We're using the gold because gold is the color of childhood cancer," Kat McGrew, founder of Wing and a Prayer Crochet group, said.

Cancer is an illness McGrew is all too familiar with.

"Cancer runs in my family," she said. "My dad had bladder cancer twice. Aunt Sissy had thyroid cancer."

27 members of her family over three generations have been stolen by this unforgiving disease. Then, there was A'Niya.

"A'Niya was a star on her baseball and basketball teams," McGrew said.

The 8-year-old girl from McGrew's hometown of Alto, Texas lost her battle just days before her 9th birthday. McGrew learned about A'Niya's story through a prayer request her cousin posted on Facebook.

"Here's this kid, this brave little girl fighting something that I had seen first hand how ugly it could be," McGrew said.

She channeled her emotions through colorful pieces of yarn that she said helped bring beauty to a dark place. Every one of McGrew's hand-made shawls is being sold to raise money for the Texas Children's Hospital. It's in honor of A'Niya and other kids fighting their own battles.

"She's my hero because she maintained a smile through all of it," McGrew said. "It was her spirit, her not giving up, don't feel sorry for me spirit I think that got to me."

The Wing and a Prayer group has a goal of selling $5,000 worth of shawls before December so they can present the hospital with 100 percent of the proceeds for the holidays. The funds will assist in childhood cancer research. If you're interested in buying a shawl to support the cause, you can do so here.

© 2018 KENS