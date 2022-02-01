Experience ancient Chinese dance or pandemic-inspired theater this weekend in San Antonio

Jazz pianist Christian Sands is stopping by the Alamo City, and San Antonio artists are being showcased at a spring market.

SAN ANTONIO — See how SA artists are expanding the limits of drawing at the McNay

A new exhibit at the art museum features works from nearly two dozen Alamo City creatives in a variety of forms, all challenging traditional notions about the practice of drawing.

Everything from graphite and rice paper to stationary, thread and the sounds of a snoring dog are on display in the multifaceted exhibit, titled "Drawn in San Antonio—Today."

When: Now running through Sept. 11, during museum hours.

Cost: Free with general admission; buy tickets here.

Where: The McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.).

Bust through pandemic woes at the theater

Jump-Start Performance Co. is turning COVID-era anxieties into new art with an upcoming slate of shows aptly titled “Screaming into the Void: Pandemic Diaries.”

The two-weekend festival is comprised of “new dramatic and poetic works for the stage” tailored around the ups and downs of mental health during the pandemic. The opening show is scheduled for Friday evening, with others planned through Feb. 26, and tickets are being distributed on a choose-what-you-pay basis.

When: Individual shows are set for Friday through Sunday, as well as Feb. 25 and 26.

Cost: Choose what you pay for tickets; get them here.

Where: Jump-Start Performance Co. (710 Fredericksburg Rd.).

What else you should know: Theater seating is limited and masks are being encouraged.

Experience ancient Chinese dance at the Tobin

Bearing a reputation for resurrecting one of the world’s oldest styles of dance, Shen Yun is gracing the Tobin stage this weekend as a showcase of Chinese history and tradition.

The performance is backed by colorful sets and detailed aesthetic touches, and has been referred to as “an explosion of color and sound.” The Shen Yun Performing Arts group which organizes the shows tout themselves as reviving a culture which has been all but eradicated during communist rule.

When: First show scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, with other performances set for Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: Tickets start at $83.50; buy here.

Where: The Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall (100 Auditorium Circle).

See Christian Sands at the Carver

Celebrated jazz pianist Christian Sands, whose most recent album received a Grammy nomination, will be filling the Carver Community Cultural Center’s Jo Long Theatre with expressionistic melodies come Friday.

A Connecticut native, Sands has been active for the better part of 20 years, having released several records over that time regarded for their “innate and intimate sense of melodic spaciousness.”

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $34; buy here.

Where: The Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry).

Shop from San Antonio artists

It may not yet be officially spring, but spring tends to arrive in San Antonio a bit earlier than most places—and that means the return of the Vuelo de Mariposas Spring Market.

Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday afternoons at Centro Cultural Aztlan, the market features local artisans and vendors selling their wares and meeting face to face with visitors. Fine crafts, paintings and jewelry are just some of the items patrons can hope to find.

When: Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. both days.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Centro Cultural Aztlan (1800 Fredericksburg Rd.).