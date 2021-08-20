San Antonio nonprofits prepare for expected influx of Afghan refugees

A local faith coalition is making plans for housing and feeding an undetermined number of Afghan migrants.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is making preparations to take in Afghan refugees as the Taliban continue their bid to assert control of the country.

The Interfaith San Antonio Alliance, or ISAA, met with the city's faith liaison and RAICES, a nonprofit which provides legal services for migrants. Reverend Wydnee Holbrook, ISAA's executive director, said an influx of Afghan refugees is expected in the city soon, though details about transportation, housing and food are still being ironed out.

Holbrook credited Damaris Fike, the CityChurch Social Action pastor who launched the effort with a lone email, calling it the power of one.

"All coming together to say that we are going to do this. We're going to get things done, we're going to work together. By the time the refugees begin arriving (in) about three weeks, we will be ready," Holbrook said.