Man arrested for violent attack and armed robbery that occurred back in Sept.

According to an arrest warrant, Joe Castillo pistol-whipped the victim, then rummaged through his pockets while the 46-year-old man was lying in a pool of blood.

SAN ANTONIO — A man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery is now behind bars.

Joe Angel Castillo was arrested Thursday, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in a northside parking lot last month.

According to an arrest warrant, the brutal attack happened on September 17.

The victim was walking to his car in a parking lot off the 8800 block of Heubner Rd when 22-year-old Castillo and another unknown suspect confronted him.

Police documents report that Castillo and the other suspect pointed guns in the victim’s face and demanded he hand over his car keys.

It’s unclear if the man complied with their demands, but Castillo and the other suspect started pistol whipping the victim, causing serious injuries.

Investigators said the man was lying on the ground, when the accused robbers continued beating the man causing him to “bleed profusely from the head,” according to the arrest warrant.

Detectives said Castillo then rummaged through the victim’s pockets, stealing his wallet and cell phone.

The two accused robbers then got away. Investigators said surveillance video captured the entire vicious attack on video.

Detectives soon figured out the same car the suspects seen driving in the video was connected to another armed robbery happening just hours before, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators used the GPS tracker from the stolen vehicle to track it down, and found Castillo sitting the passenger seat.

According to the arrest warrant, Castillo tried to run, but didn’t get away. According to the arrest warrant, when they caught Castillo, officers found the victim’s Identification card and credit card.

San Antonio Police said officers haven’t made any additional arrests in either case. It’s still unclear if Castillo will be facing charges in connection to the armed car robbery.

According to online court records, Castillo was arrested the day after the brutal attack on the 46-year-old man and arrested for Evading Arrest. The Bexar County District Attorney’s office confirmed a judge issued Castillo a Personal Recognizance Bond and he was released from jail that same day.

The District Attorney’s office told KENS5, they recommended Castillo not be issued the PR Bond.

Castillo was arrested Thursday for one count of Aggravated Robbery, his bond set at $75,000.