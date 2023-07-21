‘It’s a very rare structure’: CPS Energy begins demolition of 150-year-old saloon

Conservation workers say they weren't given an opportunity to save the historic structure on Alamo Street.

SAN ANTONIO — A piece of San Antonio history is coming down.

This week, CPS Energy began demolishing a saloon at the corner of 10th and Alamo whose limestone walls are older than anyone alive today.

Built by the Sommers family, the 19th-century saloon was transformed into a deli during Prohibition. It's that history that some in the Alamo City are fighting to keep alive.

“We have very few buildings built before 1880 in San Antonio,” said Vincent Michael, executive director of the Conservation Society of San Antonio. “It’s a very rare structure.”

After surviving 150 years, it took just weeks for the City of San Antonio to allow its demolition, Michael says.

“We wish we had more opportunity (to save it),” he said. “We wish we had a public forum.”

According to Michael, the city gave CPS Energy permission to demolish 20th-century additions to the building back in 2021.

“But the city said they had to keep this limestone building from the 1870s,” he said. “Unfortunately in April of this year, the city said, ‘You can now tear it down.’”

Michael told KENS 5 he was recently informed the structure didn’t meet San Antonio’s criteria for a landmark designation.

“At the Conservation Society, we feel differently because of its connections to the Sommers, to Southwell, and the fact it’s an old caliche block building," said Michael. "We think it does meet three of the criteria.”

Michael says it’s a balancing act. San Antonio needs to accommodate urban growth and development, he suggests, while also preserving its roots.

“Especially in one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States," he said. "(In) San Antonio, keeping our history is even more important so that all the new people coming here get a sense of our rootedness."

The saloon's roof was removed Friday morning.

According to the Conservation Society, CPS Energy is required to give the city the building’s limestone blocks. They will be stored at the Material Innovation Center.

We reached out to CPS Energy and the City of San Antonio for comment, and are waiting to hear back.