Help others during National Giving Away Week

You can help San Antonians who continue to struggle as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us have the benefit of having more than we need to live, which is why this week – which began with National Give Something Away Day – is the perfect opportunity to get every corner of your home organized and, believe it or not, make yourself healthier in the process.

The clutterbusting experts at Closets By Design in San Antonio have been busier than ever helping local homeowners in need of organizational overhauls in their homes. They’re ready to share tips on the best way to cut through the clutter.

What to donate, and where

Bedding and towels

Consider donating old bedding and towels to a local animal shelter. Shelters use these items to line pet cages, clean up messes, dry off wet dogs and provide a warm place to snuggle while waiting for their forever family to adopt them.

Toys

Toys multiply quickly when you have kids. Mattel has a toy-recycling program called Mattel Playback that parents can use to send their kids outgrown toys. You can also donate some of them to a local shelter for women and children. It is also a great way to teach your kids about the value of sharing and making a difference.

Work clothes

Let’s face it: Not many of us had a reason to wear business suits this past year. Even if you are returning to an office, those skirts and jackets might not fit anymore (thanks, quarantine 15).

You can donate professional pieces to organizations like Dress for Success or Career Gear, which provide clothing to low-income men and woman seeking employment.

Formal/bridal wear

Organizations like Becca’s Closet and Operation Prom would love to take fancy clothes them off your hands for students in need. The bridal attire can be donated to a charity like Brides Across America to help out brides-to-be on a budget.

Books

Local libraries accept used books that are in good condition. Area retirement homes may also accept books. Operation Paperback collects gently used books and sends them to troops serving overseas.

Donating items from your decluttering efforts is also good for your health. There is evidence that it secretes feel-good chemicals in our brains, such as serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin. Decluttering can also improve your health in the following ways: