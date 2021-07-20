Help others during National Giving Away Week

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us have the benefit of having more than we need to live, which is why this week – which began with National Give Something Away Day – is the perfect opportunity to get every corner of your home organized and, believe it or not, make yourself healthier in the process.
The clutterbusting experts at Closets By Design in San Antonio have been busier than ever helping local homeowners in need of organizational overhauls in their homes. They’re ready to share tips on the best way to cut through the clutter.
What to donate, and where
Bedding and towels
Consider donating old bedding and towels to a local animal shelter. Shelters use these items to line pet cages, clean up messes, dry off wet dogs and provide a warm place to snuggle while waiting for their forever family to adopt them.
Toys
Toys multiply quickly when you have kids. Mattel has a toy-recycling program called Mattel Playback that parents can use to send their kids outgrown toys. You can also donate some of them to a local shelter for women and children. It is also a great way to teach your kids about the value of sharing and making a difference.
Work clothes
Let’s face it: Not many of us had a reason to wear business suits this past year. Even if you are returning to an office, those skirts and jackets might not fit anymore (thanks, quarantine 15).
You can donate professional pieces to organizations like Dress for Success or Career Gear, which provide clothing to low-income men and woman seeking employment.
Formal/bridal wear
Organizations like Becca’s Closet and Operation Prom would love to take fancy clothes them off your hands for students in need. The bridal attire can be donated to a charity like Brides Across America to help out brides-to-be on a budget.
Books
Local libraries accept used books that are in good condition. Area retirement homes may also accept books. Operation Paperback collects gently used books and sends them to troops serving overseas.
Donating items from your decluttering efforts is also good for your health. There is evidence that it secretes feel-good chemicals in our brains, such as serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin. Decluttering can also improve your health in the following ways:
- Reduces Anxiety and Depression - Research reveals clutter produces high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and in turn causes anxiety and depression.
- Contributes to Better Sleep - The clutter in your home, especially in the bedroom, can interrupt your sleeping patterns because it can fill your mind with uneasy thoughts. Research finds that cluttered bedrooms result in poor sleep due to depression and stress.
- Burns Calories - Decluttering entails a lot of moving around, as you dispose of items, pack boxes, and carry things from place to place. While it can be a tiring activity, the good news is that you have transformed cleaning into a form of exercise without even knowing it.
- Closets are one of the areas in the home that can quickly get out of hand. Here are Closet by Design’s Top Six Tips to Declutter a Closet.
- Start from Scratch – take everything out of your closet and sort it. Throw out old and damaged clothing. Donate what you do not need or don't wear.
- Use the 80/20 Rule - the average American only wears 10 to 20 percent of their clothes. To cut down on the fluff, remove items you have not worn in a year. Drop off the excess at Goodwill or arrange a clothes swap with friends.
- Out with the Odd – only keep clothes, shoes, and accessories in your closet. Tax records and old gift bags don’t belong next to your stack of sweaters.
- One in, one out – For every new article of clothing you bring into your closet, get rid of a similar item. If you are feeling energized or are really strapped for space; up the ratio to one in, two out.
- Donation Direction - Face hangers in one direction and turn them around when you wear what’s on it. After six months, donate clothes on hangers facing the original direction.
- Keep it Clean – Decluttering is an ongoing effort. After you get your closet in order, spend a few minutes every week straightening it up. This will help you avoid another major clean in the future.