New Magik production features rotating stage, parkour in one of the theater's 'most physically demanding shows' yet

Director Ricky Araiza breaks down how the kinetic show came to life, and what audiences can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — Magik Theatre devotees who think they've seen it all alongside their young companions might be in for a surprise this month, as well as new expectations for the downtown venue that continues to find different ways to tell insightful, family-centric stories.

"The Hero Twins: Blood Race" runs through March 5 and brings innovative spectacle to the Magik stage. That begins with the literal stage itself, constructed to rotate so as to match the kineticism of a cast which, along with typical rehearsals, built training sessions into its schedule to prepare for parkour-based set pieces.

Director Ricky Araiza said that while "The Hero Twins" isn't the most technically ambitious show he's been a part of, the decision to weave in parkour sequences only boosts the 70-minute production's thrill factor.

"I lot of my acting experience is in what is called ensemble-based movement theater, so I've been trained in doing a lot of work in how the actor engages their body physically—what that pulls up emotionally and how to make dynamic theatre," Araiza said. "This is a welcome challenge."

The show's small cast of four performers would hone their parkour skills on-site, working with local trainers from Parkour Ninjas for what the Magik touts as one of its "most physically demanding shows."

Meanwhile, the backstage team was hard at work building an ambitious stage that would literally rotate through several set changes designed to reflect the scope of "The Hero Twins." Sporting both Mayan-inspired touches and steampunk flourishes, the show is anchored around a concept Araiza refers to as "indigenous futurism."

"Our set designer has created a world that is familiar, yet very distant, very far in the future," Araiza said. "We're going into places unseen by the human eye."

While the production has Mayan inspirations in its story, setting and design, its themes reflect a modern mission to tell more inclusive stories. Magik says "The Hero Twins" tackles relevant ideas about resilience, justice and integrity through a protagonist, Moth, who must traverse the underworld with her brother to win the Blood Race (don't worry, the show is firmly family-friendly) and change the world for the better.

At the same time, and as with many other Magik Theatre productions, "The Hero Twins" is educational in nature, and its ideas can be glimpsed from the story and stage to the costuming and set designs.

"We're taking these ancient ideas and placing them in the future. What does that look like?" Araiza said. "(We're) giving a mythical tale to today's audiences in a way that they can access it through the lens of technology, but also this story that's been here forever."

As with prior Magik Theatre productions, "The Hero Twins" will have an ASL interpreted performance on Feb. 18; a sensory-friendly performance on Feb. 28; and a pay-what-you-wish performance on March 5. Tickets start at $18.50, and can be purchased here.