2 San Antonio employees die from COVID-19 complications

Hector Rodriguez was a member of SAFD for 29 years.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is saying goodbye to one of its own.

Hector Rodriguez, a mechanic for SAFD, passed away sometime overnight from COVID-19 complications after being hospitalized with the virus.

Rodriguez was with the department's Services Division for 29 years.

Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said in a statement:

"Please help the SAFD honor Hector’s memory by doing everything in your power to protect yourself and your loved ones from this horrible disease."



Arrington also pointed out that Rodriguez's death highlighted the need for every member of the department to take every precaution possible, both on and off duty, to protect themselves from the illness.

In a statement sent later on Saturday afternoon, city officials also say a security guard who has worked seasonally at the Alamodome for 14 years passed away from coronavirus complications. He was not identifed.