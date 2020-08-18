City of Odessa plans virtual events to honor August 31 mobile mass shooting victims

There will be several ways for the community to reflect on a day that forever changed the City of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has announced plans to virtually remember and honor the victims as we approach the one year anniversary of the mobile mass shooting.

From now through the 31st, the City encourages everyone to share photos, art, and personal stories on social media using #OdessaStrong and #ATimeToRemember.

You can also check out the City of Odessa Facebook Page for testimonial videos from first responders, victims, and community members.

Citizens and businesses are encouraged to place a yellow ribbon on their door to honor the victims.

1000 yellow flags will be available at the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, the Odessa Chamber, Odessa Arts, Connection Church, and at area businesses to be placed at Memorial Gardens.

Several events will take place on August 31 as well.

32 yellow flags will be displayed at Memorial Gardens.

At 3 p.m., a 32 second moment of silence will be observed, with members of the community encouraged to take part as well.

The number 32 honors both those who were injured and those who were killed.

In the evening, a drive-in remembrance service will be held at Connection Christian Church at 8 p.m.