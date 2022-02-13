Church asking for assistance after fire damages recovery home for men on the west side

The pastor of Anchored by Hope Ministry says a recovery home helping people in need sustained fire damage last week.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio ministry is praying for some assistance.

Last week, a fire damaged portions of the Hope House Men’s Recovery Home, despite one man’s effort to stop the flames.

At Anchored by Hope Christian Ministry is where Victor Vasquez rejoices in Jesus Christ’s name.

Vasquez says he needed God to make a change in his life.

“God’s delivered me from being an alcoholic, a dope fiend, a lot of crime and violence. The change is awesome and it’s beautiful,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez is one of six men staying at the recovery home, which was set up as a non-profit last year to help men battling with addiction, homelessness, depression have faith-based support.

Last week—a fire broke out in the back of the home located on Rivas Street on the west side.

Vasquez was inside at the time.

“Part of me wanted to cry but my first thing was getting the guys out,” Vasquez recalls.

Vasquez woke up the others and they got out safely before the fire spread in the building.

“The back end of the home was engulfed in flames…The damage was done from the exterior to the kitchen, so items were lost but we trust in God there’s a greater plan in all this,” Pastor Ronnie Hernandez tells KENS 5.

Pastor Hernandez is asking the community for help and hopes the setback they have endured will mean something positive in the end.

“We have to trust that even though we god through hardship, I believe God is going to unite the community, and I pray to God someone out there has got the resource,” Pastor Hernandez said.

Vasquez hopes the home that helped him can be rebuilt so it can help others.

“To me it’s a joy to help the next person. We don’t care the situation or background, but we’re there to help that person get their soul right with Jesus Christ,” Vasquez said.