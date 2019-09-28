SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a young boy is dead after a firearm apparently went off inside a travel trailer in far north Bexar County on Saturday.

Officials did not identify the victim nor specify his age beyond saying he was a juvenile. Law enforcement has had a presence in the area of Pine Eagle Lane and Crazy Horse Drive since about 3 p.m., and officials said it’s too early to tell if any charges will be filed in the incident.

“It will be a long night for investigators to determine what specifically happened,” said Johnny Garcia, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. “We just ask that the residents in this neighborhood be patient with us.”

Garcia said deputies believed there was at least one other young person inside the trailer when the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.