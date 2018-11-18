SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Alamo City Borracha Tailgaters are huge Cowboys fans and huge fans of Child Advocates of San Antonio. That's why they've teamed up for their second annual Christmas Toy Drive at Schooners Bar. They are hoping to collect over 500 toys to donate to CASA, and then hand them out to children with CASA in time for Christmas to let them know they are loved.

"Christmas comes around and they are without. They don't get the tree. They don't get the presents. They don't get that sense of normalcy, so really it's not just a toy we are bringing, we are bringing them a piece of their childhood and a piece of that that they can remember for the rest of their lives," CASA CEO and President Marina Gonzales said.

Borracha Tailgaters President Alex Davila added, "If we can do something for the kids, it is tremendous. Especially the ones that are neglected and abused and abandoned. We want to provide for them because we all have children. We were children once and we don't want them to go unnoticed."

You can drop off toys at Schooners all the way up until the week before Christmas. Schooners is located at 1325 NE Interstate Loop 410. They're open from noon until 2 a.m. daily.

