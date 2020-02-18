SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent a letter Tuesday to Congressman Chip Roy, asking that people quarantined for the coronavirus be tested at JBSA-Lackland rather than area hospitals.

Joint Base San Antonio Lackland was chosen as one of four sites in the U.S. to house people under quarantine for the coronavirus.

The letter says that local hospitals have been asked to evaluate and, in some cases, admit evacuees who may have minor symptoms. The letter says these patients are being admitted even if they do not meet the recommended criteria for a 'Patient Under Investigation" for coronavirus by the CDC.

Judge Wolff says this practice puts the San Antonio community at risk.

KENS 5 is reaching out to Congressman Chip Roy for a response.

Read the full letter below:

