SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty BCSO deputy is headed into surgery after he was shot by a carjacking suspect, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Bustillo.

Sheriff Salazar said the teen was in the area trying to break into cars when the 11-year BCSO veteran approached him as he was trying to steal his personal car.

A struggle ensued between the two and that's when the deputy was shot in the stomach. The deputy was able to hold onto the suspect until authorities arrived.

The 16-year-old has been taken into custody, while the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital in "somewhat stable condition."

He is headed into surgery and expected to be okay.