CCIA public safety officer dies of COVID-19 complications

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials confirm public safety officer Lieutenant Bobby Almager died of COVID-19 complications.

Lieutenant Almager worked at the CCIA for 24 years.

No further details were released.

