SAN ANTONIO — Up to 30 units and 100 firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire on the city's east side in the 12600 block of Nacogdoches Road.

The call for a fire at the one-story building came in around 4:35 a.m.

The sign of the building says 'Family Physician' with two names on it, 'Harry Hernandez, D.O. M P.S. and Edgardo Benavides, D.O."

According to SAFD's Fire Chief Charles Hood, the fire broke out in the attic.

There is extensive damage to the building.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time. Chief Hood said the fire does not look suspicious.

We're told that two firefighters are being checked out by EMS.

We will update this story as we gather more information.