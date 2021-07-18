Developer eyes additional build-to-rent communities across San Antonio

The National Association of Home Builders says build-to-rent properties are growing in popularity.

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic has heated up the housing market. Demand for housing is exceeding supply, but one developer says they are taking advantage of a middle ground between multi-family developments and single family living.

Fulton Properties began leasing build-to-rent homes at its Birdsong at Alamo Ranch development last year.

Mike Fulton, president of Fulton Properties says the development combines the best of two worlds.

"Multi-family: a single, gated community with shared amenities, 24-hour maintenance and combining that with single-family. No shared walls, privacy, lots of windows," Fulton says.

Fulton says it was discussed years ago. He says the Alamo Ranch property is 100 percent occupied at the moment with a similar development planned for the Leon Springs area.

The National Association of Home Builders reported a 27 percent increase from 2019 to 2020 in the construction of build-to-rent homes.

"Housing affordability is a real issue, and we believe that our Birdsong product creates a very attainable single-family lifestyle," Fulton said.

A two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home at Birdsong can be rented starting around $2,100.

According to Rentdata, the fair market rent price for a two-bedroom apartment in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area is $1,114 per month.

The Texas Association of Affordable Home Providers says the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,087.

Fulton says the build-to-rent properties bridge the gap between renting and owning a property.

"It's for people who have aged out or are tired of apartment living, but don't want the commitment of a single-family home," Fulton adds.