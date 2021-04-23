How you can stock up on severe weather supplies, tax-free

It includes things like household batteries, smoke detectors and even generators.

TEXAS, USA — Starting at midnight Saturday, you can save money and stock up on severe weather supplies.

The event will continue through midnight Monday. You can get certain severe weather items tax-free. It includes things like household batteries, smoke detectors and even generators.

As long as those generators are under $3,000. Find all the information you need from the State of Texas below.

2021 Texas Emergency Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

Prepare yourself during the 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday for emergencies that can cause damage like hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires. You can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free during the sales tax holiday. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 26.

Online orders are included in the sales tax holiday.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.