Fraudsters are using the name of one local company to steal money and opportunities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There are plenty of job openings plus many people are looking for seasonal holiday positions now.

Schemers know job seekers will do almost anything to land a job, but if a potential employer asks you for one item, do not move forward with your application.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is hiring.

Fraudsters know it and are impersonating the company leaving you unemployed with an empty wallet.

“You put yourself out there when you are looking for a job,” said Jason Meza, regional director of the San Antonio area Better Business Bureau (BBB). “You probably have a public profile and you’re open to having requests and solicitations from recruiters, so that already kicks the door open for people to get text messages and emails from potentially fraudulent recruiters or hiring managers.”

That is what happened to some job seekers in San Antonio. Some received a text message saying they would be guaranteed a job at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages if they paid a $120 training fee.

“Many times we do uncover a scheme where somebody was asked for money of some sort for a background check or for administrative fees or just to cover something like beforehand buying materials,” Meza said. “A legitimate job will not require you to do that.”

There are no guaranteed jobs or training fees at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The company wants you to apply, but asks you to do so in a specific way.

“Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages employs more than 750 people in the San Antonio area. We are currently hiring for a variety of roles in the area with competitive wages, benefits and incentives," a statement said.

"We are disappointed to hear about companies taking advantage of potential candidates by charging them a fee for a ‘guaranteed job’ at CCSWB. The only way to be considered for a job with us is to apply online at www.opportunityfizzes.com.

We are hiring, so we encourage people to apply now!”

The Better Business Bureau said reports of job schemes nearly tripled this year between March to June and historical data indicates the season for employment fraud is not yet over.

“They know the company is hiring at some level. A schemer has done their homework in advance of reaching out to you,” Meza said. “So it’s imperative that a job seeker doesn’t take the first bait, that they truly verify it’s a real job that exists and that they are talking to the real person.”