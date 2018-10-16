SAN ANTONIO — Does it get any more Texas than a James Avery charm with a Whataburger logo?

Based on the charm's popularity, maybe not.

Last year, the two Texas giants partnered for a charm that was only available briefly before it sold out. Now, you can get that special Texan a unique gift as the holiday season begins.

You probably don't want to wait, because this item likely won't be in stock for long.

Pick it up on the James Avery website or the Whataburger website.

