Businesses wait for Bexar County lottery drawing for coronavirus relief

SAN ANTONIO — A lottery drawing this Friday will reveal which businesses will receive coronavirus relief from Bexar County’s $4 million grant program.

Bexar County has about $4 million in grant money that's been given through LiftFund. The money will be distributed to businesses that have been struggling due to the coronavirus. The county closed applications November 2 and plans to do the lottery drawing on Friday, November 13.

A spokesperson said the grants will be awarded November 16-30. During one of the coronavirus briefings with the city, Bexar County commissioner Justin Rodriguez said they have received many applications, a total of $22 million in requests.

“We know the small business community is hurting out there," he said in the meeting, adding that county leaders are expected to discuss ways to add more money to the fund. "Those who have already applied for that program, there will be a lottery to decide how that's divvied up next week."

KENS 5 spoke with Acadiana Café owner, Dave Saylor, who’s operated his restaurant for 34 years in the San Antonio area. He shared that the coronavirus has not only hurt his business but a construction project near his establishment has caused a slowdown in customers.

He shared that there have been on and off road closures since early October. One weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation had to close the lanes of 410 between Marbach Road and Military Drive in both directions.

“When we crunch our numbers, we’re down from this time last year $652,000,” said Saylor. “That equates to a little over 40,000 guests that didn’t come to Acadiana this year.”

While his loyal customers and curbside service has helped keep him afloat, Saylor said he doesn't know what's going to be around the corner. Saylor asked for $25,000, the maximum amount each business can potentially receive.