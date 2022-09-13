Austin resident claims lottery ticket worth $5 million

There were roughly 6,606,400 tickets total in all of the game packs, meaning the chances of winning one of the four $5 million tickets was 0.00006055%.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin resident scratched off some good luck with the Texas Lottery, earning them $5 million in winnings!

The resident, who elected to stay anonymous, claimed the top prize-winning ticket of $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game "Casino Millions." This winning ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75, which is located at 5801 N. Interstate 35.

Casino Millions offers more than $250 million in total prizes, but this winning ticket was the last of four top prizes worth $5 million each. The odds of wining any prize within the game are one in 3.57.

Each game pack purchased to participate in Casino Millions contains 20 tickets, which guarantees any player to win $500. There were roughly 6,606,400 tickets total in all of the game packs, meaning the chances of winning one of the four $5 million tickets was 0.00006055%.