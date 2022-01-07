Zillow: San Antonio expected to be No. 4 hottest housing market

Zillow says these markets are expected to be hot in 2022 due to a combination of several factors.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a San Antonio native, you're probably pretty shook about the increase in the Alamo City's housing market.

In 2021, Zillow named Austin the hottest housing market in the country. But the real estate marketplace company announced on Jan. 4 that another Texas city is in the top five, and it's ours.

Austin is also expected to fall to No. 10 in 2022.

Zillow expects Tampa, Florida, to be the No. 1 market this year, with several Sun Belt markets following close behind. The top five include Jacksonville, Florida (No. 2); Raleigh, N.C. (No. 3); San Antonio, Texas (No. 4); and Charlotte, N.C. (No. 5).

Zillow says these markets are expected to be hot in 2022 due to a combination of strong forecasted home growth, fast-moving inventory, strong economic fundamentals and plentiful likely buyers. Zillow also said these markets have historically not been particularly sensitive to rising mortgage interest rates or a slowing stock market.

Zillow expects the coolest markets of 2022 to be New York, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Chicago and San Jose, California.