Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive at Virginia Beach SPCA

In total, about 4,000 beagles were rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland last month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly two dozen beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility arrived at the Virginia Beach SPCA on Friday.

In total, about 4,000 beagles were rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, last month.

Allegations that the facility practiced animal welfare violations circulated for months after investigations claimed the facility performed unnecessarily painful medical experiments on dogs and puppies, including euthanasia without sedatives.

Last month, a federal judge approved a plan to take the dogs from the breeding facility and relocate them to shelters to be adopted.

The VBSPCA said the 17 beagles will be up for adoption in the coming days. The shelter will update its website with the dogs' names and biographies.

“We are proud to be part of such a large rescue effort and to offer second chances to these 17 beagles, who will soon be adopted into loving homes,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA.