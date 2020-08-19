Converse Fire captain remembered as 'selfless leader' after dying from coronavirus

Converse's fire chief said Capt. Bryant Anderson served as a mentor for the younger generation of first responders.

CONVERSE, Texas — The Converse Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Captain Bryant Anderson died on Tuesday after losing his battle with COVID-19. Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez said Anderson had been in the hospital for nearly a month fighting the virus.

He said the tragic news was difficult to share with the department.

“This is just such a tremendous loss for this department,” Valdez said.

Valdez said the department is a close-knit family, and losing a beloved member is devastating.

“There's a lot of a lot of calls, a lot of things that that these firefighters and paramedics go through," he said. "And you bond through that."

Valdez said 45-year-old Anderson was a veteran firefighter, and served with the department for 16 years.

He said Anderson will be remembered as a selfless leader, who was loved for his sense of humor.

“He provided a lot of mentorship, a lot of guidance, a lot of support and counseling from personal stuff to their families, to education, training and professional development."

It’s uncertain how Anderson contracted the virus, and if his death will be considered in the line of duty.

But Valdez said first responders with the Converse department put their lives at risk every day to protect the safety of the community.

“We have transported sick people and cared for them and gotten to where they need to be, and I’m very proud of each and every one of them for all they've done,” Valdez said.

“COVID-19 is absolutely real and the community needs to know that now's not the time to let your guard down,” he added. “Firefighters are exposed to this, police officers—every one of us.”

Anderson leaves behind a wife, three children and three grandchildren.

Valdez said Anderson’s legacy will not be forgotten.

“Our team is really banding together right now and taking care of each other, and I'm very proud of that as a chief,” he said.