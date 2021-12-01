Hey ya filthy animals! The original 'Home Alone' house is on Airbnb for just $25

You can book a stay in the original 'Home Alone' house, where you can eat all the cheese pizza and watch all the rubbish you want.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is your house so full of people that it makes you sick? Do you ever wish that some people in your life would just disappear?

Well, you're in luck! Soon you'll be able to book a stay in the original 'Home Alone' house, where you can eat all the cheese pizza and watch all the rubbish you want.

Just remember, no Pepsi before bed.

The iconic McAllister home will be available to book on AirBnB for $25 starting Dec. 7. The stay is marketed as a "holiday wish come true" with twinkling lights, perfectly trimmed tree and is hosted by Buzz McAllister himself.

"This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide," writes McAllister on the AirBnB listing. "Just stay out of my room, okay?"

The booking seems to be part of a marketing scheme to promote the latest Home Alone film franchise, 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+.

"A member of my McCallister Security team will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your family, including showing you around, arranging meals and gifting you with a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home," writes McAllister.

Are you a mischief-maker, ready to let your inner eight-year-old run free? Booking for this one-night stay opens Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. C.T.*

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago.