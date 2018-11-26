SAN ANTONIO — Many who want to give back this holiday season are already looking forward to tomorrow. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media.

From the smallest towns to the biggest cities, people across cultures, borders and oceans unite on Giving Tuesday. That includes right here in San Antonio, where many non-profits are looking forward to this massive day of giving, seven years in the making.

The San Antonio Humane Society is one of them. "We adopt out, rehabilitate, treat, feed, shelter thousands of dogs each year. It costs $35 a day take care of one pet for one day," Veronica Perez, a Public Relations Associate with the San Antonio Humane Society said.

They rely on those donations to help out our furry friends. This year, they have a special partner. "We are partnering with Lucy's Doggie Daycare this Giving Tuesday. They are matching the donations, up to $10,000, so it's doubling your donation if you donate on that day," she said.

Max Golman, the owner of Lucy's Doggy Daycare and Spa added, "One of our core values is to continue Lucy's legacy of giving back to pups in need. So tomorrow, with Giving Tuesday, and the synergy, if everyone comes together, we can really make a huge impact."

The dollar-for-dollar match doesn't only include money you donate to the Humane Society online. "100 percent of self-serve dog washes are going to be donated to the San Antonio Humane Society," Golman said.

For every $10 you donate online to the Humane Society at sahumane.org/donate, your name is entered into a drawing for two $250 gift cards to Lucy's downtown and their location in Thousand Oaks.

Facebook is jumping into the giving spirit too. "We are thrilled that starting tomorrow at 7 a.m., we are teaming up with PayPal to match $7,000,000 of donations made on Facebook," Emily Dalton Smith, Director of Social Good at Facebook said. The Facebook and PayPal match will run throughout the day until the $7 million are all used up. So the earlier you donate, the better.

You can also set up your own fundraiser on Facebook in a matter of seconds. You just go to facebook.com/fundraisers. Giving Tuesday pops right up. You select a non-profit. Eyewitness News reporter Jeremy Baker typed in the San Antonio Humane Society. You fill in a few simple details, a description is ready to go, as is a picture, and hit create. That's it! Baker has one that is already active on his KENS5 page at https://www.facebook.com/jeremybakerKENS5.

So give away, San Antonio, and get a great feeling in return.

© 2018 KENS