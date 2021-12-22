2,000 holiday cards collected for homebound seniors

Bubble Bath Car Wash partnered with Meals on Wheels to bring some Christmas cheer for their second annual card drive.

SAN ANTONIO — They say it's the little things that can make a huge difference. And for 2,000 homebound seniors this holiday season, they're getting a handwritten holiday wish from the San Antonio community.

Bubble Bath Car Wash partnered with Meals on Wheels San Antonio to deliver Christmas cards to those confined to their homes. The cards were collected at each of the car wash’s six locations around the city.

It's the second year the car wash business has pulled off the drive, which began during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 "as a way to bring joy and human connection to seniors braving the holiday season alone," Bubble Bath Car Wash said in a news release.

“The pandemic showed us all how hard isolation can be, and it’s our hope that these Christmas cards will bring smiles to seniors throughout our community, and remind them that someone is thinking of them this holiday season,” said Nick Lopez, President of Bubble Bath Car Wash.”

The cards include handwritten, heartfelt messages from Bubble Bath customers and employees and were delivered Wednesday courtesy of Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

Last year, the business collected almost 900 Christmas cards. This year, however, they doubled that number.