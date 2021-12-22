2,000 holiday cards collected for homebound seniors

SAN ANTONIO — They say it's the little things that can make a huge difference. And for 2,000 homebound seniors this holiday season, they're getting a handwritten holiday wish from the San Antonio community.
Bubble Bath Car Wash partnered with Meals on Wheels San Antonio to deliver Christmas cards to those confined to their homes. The cards were collected at each of the car wash’s six locations around the city.
It's the second year the car wash business has pulled off the drive, which began during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 "as a way to bring joy and human connection to seniors braving the holiday season alone," Bubble Bath Car Wash said in a news release.
“The pandemic showed us all how hard isolation can be, and it’s our hope that these Christmas cards will bring smiles to seniors throughout our community, and remind them that someone is thinking of them this holiday season,” said Nick Lopez, President of Bubble Bath Car Wash.”
The cards include handwritten, heartfelt messages from Bubble Bath customers and employees and were delivered Wednesday courtesy of Meals on Wheels San Antonio.
Last year, the business collected almost 900 Christmas cards. This year, however, they doubled that number.
“It’s incredible what the simple kindness of a warm meal and a sweet Christmas card can do,” said Vinsen Faris, CEO at Meals on Wheels San Antonio. “ For some of the seniors we serve, we may be the only visit they get this Christmas. So we’d like to give a special thanks to Bubble Bath Car Wash for their partnership in this initiative. Together, we will fill both their bellies and their hearts a little extra this Christmas.”