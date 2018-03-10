It wouldn’t be National Taco Day without a deal from Taco Cabana.

The San Antonio staple has announced that for National Taco Day on Thursday, October 4 they’ll be giving away a free shredded chicken taco or ground beef taco to customers from 3 p.m. to midnight.

They say that guests must give a coupon code to the cashier to receive their free taco. The coupon code will be posted to the company’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Taco Cabana is also celebrating National Vodka Day on Thursday by offering their frozen vodka raspberry lemonade at a discount.

