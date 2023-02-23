Bill Miller Bar-B-Q celebrating 70 years with new merchandise

To commemorate the anniversary, they released a new Texas Tea Bucket with a 70th anniversary logo at all locations, plus a Fiesta medal.

SAN ANTONIO — The Party with a Purpose is fast approaching, and one local restaurant is getting into the Fiesta spirit by releasing their 2023 Fiesta medal.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is proud to announce they are celebrating 70 years of quality affordable food across South Texas next month.

Bill Miller has already started to sell their 2023 Fiesta medal in all San Antonio area locations.

"The medal includes the shape of Texas with their 70th anniversary logo, roses, and a scroll with the years 1953 – 2023 to honor the platinum anniversary," said Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. "The medal is available for $8.00 plus tax with net proceeds to benefit the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Scholarship program. Since 2015, Bill Miller has awarded 70 scholarships each for $5,000.00."

In honor of that anniversary, they also have released a new Texas Tea Bucket with a 70th anniversary logo at all of their locations.

This newly released mug is brown with an orange lid featuring the 70th anniversary logo, and is available for $4.55 plus tax.

“We are thankful to Bill Miller who started a small egg business in 1950 which led to Highland Poultry House," said Bill Miller CEO and President, Jim Guy Egbert. "He was a great leader and businessman whom three years later was able to start a small fried chicken-to-go restaurant. Today, we have 77 locations, and with the support of the Miller Family and dedication of our employees, we are proud to be a staple in South Texas serving the community. We thank the customers who have dined with us and allowed our family to serve theirs for generations. We’re excited to release this new merchandise to mark our 70 years and will have more items released in the months to come!”