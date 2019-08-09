SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! surpassed a huge milestone on Friday. One month before the end of their calendar year, they have already saved thousands of cats and dogs.

"We are here to look for a friend for our other kitty that we just adopted a year ago," said Anthony Trinh, who came to the Petco by the Ingram Park Mall Sunday with his wife and two children, Colin and Olivia.

He said he knows how important it is for people in San Antonio to adopt furry friends. "There's a huge need out there and a lot of animals that are looking for their forever home," he said.

Olivia Schneider, the public relations and promotions manager for San Antonio Pets Alive told us, "San Antonio Pets Alive! is the last hope for dogs and cats in the city to live."

For them, reaching their life-saving goal for the year a month early, is a big deal. Schneider said, "On Friday, we exceeded that number and that's amazing, because that's 4,300 lives that we saved from euthanasia."

The organization wouldn't be able to save so many lives without the community's help.

"We really rely on the community's support, and you can be a lifesaver today by donating, whether that's your time or your resources, to save an animal's life," Schneider said.

Just $20 purchases enough formula to feed an orphaned kitten for a month. $50 would buy a bag of prescription dog food for a dog with medical needs. $300 saves the life of a dog or a cat, giving them shelter, food and basic medical care. $1,000 sponsors a dog's trip up north to find their forever family.

But donating isn't the only way to help. Schneider told us, "By adopting, you are saving the life of the one you adopt and another one that you are opening up the opportunity to go into our care." You can also foster a cat or dog until the pet is adopted.

Since 2012, San Antonio Pets Alive! has saved the lives of over 47,000 dogs and cats. To find out more about the organization and future adoption events, visit the San Antonio Pets Alive! website.

