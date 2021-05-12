Rarely-sighted deep-sea fish washes ashore on California beach

The creature is one of more than 200 types of anglerfish species across the globe.

Park officials say they were shocked to discover a deep-sea angler fish on the shores of one of California's beaches.

The fish, identified as a Pacific Football Fish, washed up on shore last Friday in Crystal Cove State Park, officials wrote in a Facebook post. It said the animal is one of more than 200 types of anglerfish species across the globe.

The long stalk on the fish's head contains bioluminescent tips in order to lure prey in the dark depths of the ocean, which can be as deep as 3,000 feet.

While it isn't rare for these types of fish to exist, officials say it is rare to find one intact.

"Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the diversity of marine life lurking below the water’s surface," the park wrote.